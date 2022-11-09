Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Metahero has a market cap of $20.05 million and $2.40 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.00 or 0.01738204 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00029602 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00050792 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.16 or 0.01651368 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

