Metahero Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and $2.63 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.04 or 0.01786287 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006610 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00034104 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00045631 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.50 or 0.01713260 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

