Metahero Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.69 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

