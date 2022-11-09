Metis Global Partners LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Argus lifted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. 9,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,786. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

