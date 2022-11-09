Metis Global Partners LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after buying an additional 1,146,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD traded down $8.21 on Wednesday, hitting $251.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,704. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

