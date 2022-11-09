Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $160.58. 7,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,195. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

