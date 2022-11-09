Midas (MIDAS) Price Hits $34.72

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Midas has a total market capitalization of $90.53 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can now be bought for $34.72 or 0.00215551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Midas has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Midas Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 37.55513955 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,680,748.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.