Mike Rose Buys 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$77.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,158.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,864,974 shares in the company, valued at C$686,429,120.78.

On Friday, September 23rd, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$347,955.00.

TOU traded down C$4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$74.20. 3,360,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$76.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of C$25.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$38.10 and a 12-month high of C$84.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.55.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

