MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.78

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.78 and last traded at $66.93, with a volume of 4461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.51.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.