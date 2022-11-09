MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.00M-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $181.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 65.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 438,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 32.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 191.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

