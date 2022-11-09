MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.00M-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.
MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $181.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
MKS Instruments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 65.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 438,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 32.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 191.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
MKS Instruments Company Profile
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.
Featured Stories
