Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.77. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Moleculin Biotech worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
