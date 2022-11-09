Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 258,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

