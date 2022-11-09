Monero (XMR) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. Monero has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $145.41 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $127.23 or 0.00749971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,967.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00317962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00121407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00581326 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00230733 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001267 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,198,506 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

