Monero (XMR) Price Down 17.6% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $133.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $122.39 or 0.00754594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,218.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00325194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00118075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.00570658 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00224661 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,198,610 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

