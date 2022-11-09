Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as low as C$1.50. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 31,599 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Moneta Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Moneta Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moneta Gold
In other Moneta Gold news, Director Gary Vincent O’connor purchased 116,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,999.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,731,985 shares in the company, valued at C$5,763,110.10.
About Moneta Gold
Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.
