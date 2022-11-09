Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.69.

Shares of NOC traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $537.82. 6,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,252. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

