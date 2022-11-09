Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after acquiring an additional 932,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,851,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

