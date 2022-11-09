Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ABB by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16.

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

