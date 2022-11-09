Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Marriott International by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Marriott International by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.14. 33,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,471. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

