Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.