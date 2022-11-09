Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,101 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 89,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

