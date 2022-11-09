Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 11,868 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in PayPal by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 505,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 234,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Down 2.9 %

PYPL traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.79. 316,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,900,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $215.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

