Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 164 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 463,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,207 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day moving average is $161.45.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

