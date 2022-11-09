Morgan Stanley Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $52.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 285.76% from the company’s previous close.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. Affirm has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $166.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Affirm by 2,007.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

