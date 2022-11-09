Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.46. 86,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,197,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

