Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $1,357,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $2,363,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 51,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 73,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.