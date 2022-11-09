Morgan Stanley Trims NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Target Price to $17.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 173.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSTG. Cowen cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.
NanoString Technologies Trading Down 32.5 %
NanoString Technologies stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $289.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.69. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
NanoString Technologies Company Profile
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
