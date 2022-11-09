Morgan Stanley Trims NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Target Price to $17.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 173.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSTG. Cowen cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $289.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.69. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 19.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

