MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $33.95 million and $4.21 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

