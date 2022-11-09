M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,211. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

MTB opened at $170.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.58. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

