MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $466.71 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00003184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $466.71 million and $28,600.91 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000351 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.52186948 USD and is down -16.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $79,282.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

