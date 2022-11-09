My DeFi Pet One Day Trading Volume Tops $956,693.00 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $956,693.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

