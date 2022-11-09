My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0535 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $865,268.33 and approximately $476,696.82 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.38 or 0.01682820 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006595 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00028327 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.23 or 0.01669129 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

