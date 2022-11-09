Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.35 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $81.35 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003771 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,214.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00321566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00120640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00752081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00592956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00236046 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

