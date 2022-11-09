NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Cowen

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.43.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

