Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $71.00 at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.36.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 17.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 16.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 92.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

