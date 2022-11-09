Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

NTRA stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

