National Bankshares Boosts Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$7.10

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

YRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.01.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of TSE:YRI traded down C$0.40 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.35. 2,198,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.22. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$551.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.