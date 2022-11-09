National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Down 6.9%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. 1,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 274,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $953,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $1,521,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,074 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 139,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

