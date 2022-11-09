Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $821.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.08.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

