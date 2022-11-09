Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $821.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

