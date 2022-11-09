Neo Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $6.69 or 0.00039460 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $472.21 million and approximately $72.39 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00557799 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.29051194 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “Neo was founded by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang in 2014 under the name Antshares. The original source code was published to GitHub in July 2015 and the MainNet subsequently launched in October 2016.In 2017, Antshares was rebranded to Neo as it implemented Smart Contracts 2.0. It underwent aggressive global expansion as hundreds of new developers poured onto the blockchain. Neo leadership began distributing NEO token rewards to groups and individuals that contributed to the growth of the Neo platform. Some of the earliest groups to join Neo included COZ, NeoEconoLabs, and O3 Labs.In 2021, Neo is being upgraded to version 3.0, known as N3. As a project that began in June 2018, the N3 upgrade represents the biggest advancement in Neo’s history. It is aimed at bringing the first all-in-one blockchain development experience to the industry, packed with powerful native features such as distributed storage, oracles, and name services. Neo N3 also boasts a simpler and more modular architecture than its predecessors, along with improved governance and economic model.Neo is an open-source community-driven blockchain platform.A feature-complete blockchain platform for building decentralized applications. Neo enables developers to digitize and automate the management of assets through smart contracts. It also provides powerful native infrastructures such as decentralized storage, oracles, and domain name service, creating a solid foundation for the Next-Gen Internet.With a total of 100 million tokens, NEO has two main features:- The right to vote in elections to determine NEO council members;- The right to claim GAS, needed to perform transactions in the NEO networkThe minimum unit of NEO is 1 and tokens are indivisible. This means if you are withdrawing from an exchange to your wallet, you must withdraw in whole numbers. It also means that NEO is one of the scarcest public blockchain tokens, as it cannot be broken down into smaller pieces.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

