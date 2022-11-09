Neo Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $6.69 or 0.00039460 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $472.21 million and approximately $72.39 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002704 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00557799 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.29051194 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
NEO is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.