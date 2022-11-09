Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.92 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $96.11 million and $3.92 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,487.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00323139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00120329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00751933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00562335 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00230392 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.