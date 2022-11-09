Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 241.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.17. The company had a trading volume of 139,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

