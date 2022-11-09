Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.71) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVROGet Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nevro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($2.71) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nevro’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Nevro to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $39.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. Nevro has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 138.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 29.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 104.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nevro in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

