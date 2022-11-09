New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $912-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.52 million. New Relic also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.14-0.17 EPS.

New Relic Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:NEWR traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.24. 13,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,108. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Get New Relic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,238. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in New Relic by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.