New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as low as C$0.12. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

New Zealand Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

