Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) PT Lowered to $2.30 at Morgan Stanley

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.30 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 4.33.

Nextdoor Trading Down 2.1 %

Nextdoor stock opened at 2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 2.84 and a 200 day moving average of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.28. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of 2.24 and a 12-month high of 14.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.10. The company had revenue of 54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 56.27 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. On average, analysts predict that Nextdoor will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Sze bought 765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,136,971.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David L. Sze bought 765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,136,971.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Sze bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150 in the last three months. 41.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Articles

