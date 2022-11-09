NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.44. 140,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,388,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,499,000 after acquiring an additional 510,202 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,503,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,007,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,403,000 after purchasing an additional 294,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

