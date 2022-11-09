NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.71 and last traded at C$2.71. Approximately 63,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 121,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

NextSource Materials Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$286.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.97.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.