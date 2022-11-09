Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 376420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Stock Down 33.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

